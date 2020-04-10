Cllr Chiteme (right)









TellZim Reporter





Zanu PF Masvingo Urban Ward 8 Councillor and Johanne Masowe eChishanu Bishop Against 'Madzibaba Reginai' Chiteme today (May 11) handed over a consignment of rice to members of his church to cushion them against the effects of national lockdown.

The rice, which came as a donation to indigenous churches in Masvingo from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be given to church members who are among many struggling Zimbabweans under the national lockdown.

The rice was donated in five tonne-consignments to Bishop Mutendi’s Zion Christian Church (ZCC), African Apostolic Church (Mwazha),Makamba Zion and the Mwenezi Zion Apostolic Church among others.

Chiteme said Mnangagwa donated the rice to churches in Masvingo to help them cope with the economic difficulties of the lockdown.

“We are very grateful to President Mnangagwa for this generous gesture. I am a Zanu PF councillor but this rice is strictly for our church members regardless of political affiliation. As a church, we are very much indebted to our President who remembers that there are his children who are suffering under the lockdown.

“All our church members are going to get the rice. We have party members who feel they should get a share but the President said that this is for members of the church only so party members should not feel left out,” said Chiteme.

Zimbabwe is currently under Level 2 of the national lockdown with formal companies allowed to operate but under strict measures.

Most people who are in the informal sector are still not allowed to trade.



