Several government officials yesterday, May 14, flocked the late Tanda ‘Mhunga’ Tavaruva’s burial at Mangwandi Cemetry to pay their last respects to the owner of former bus company Tanda Tavaruva.





Present at the burial was Minister of State for Masvingo Province Ezra Chadzamira, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science, Innovation and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Senator Clemence Makwarimba, Zanu PF secretary for production Josaya Hungwe, Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe and Senator Maina Mandava.





President of the National Chiefs' Council Fortune Charumbira and Masvingo Mayor Cllr Collen Maboke were also present.





Speaking during the burial, Minister Chadzamira described the late Tavaruva as a man loyal supporter of liberation struggle ethos during and after the liberation struggle.





“Cde Mhunga left a huge vacuum which is hard to fill, he showed deep, wide and unwavering locality to our ruling party Zanu PF. He was a devoted supporter and promoter of our liberation struggle founding principles and objectives of black majority freedom,” said Chadzamira.





Addressing mourners, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Amon Murwira said Mhunga deserved the hero’s status because his good works were evident across the country.





"A good man is seen by good works. Cde Tavaruva's good works were seen by his country and in his home area. The President then saw it worth to accord him a liberation war hero status," said Murwira.





Tavaruva who was accorded liberation war hero status by President Emmerson Mnangagwa succumbed to diabetes and hypertension at the age of 84 died at his Rhodene home on Monday, May 15, 2020.