Brighton Chiseva
MASVINGO – Residents woke up to a shock today May 29 morning
when a dismembered corpse of an infant was found in a garden at a homestead in
Mharapara Street, Hillside residential area.
Masvingo Provincial acting police
spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the matter and said
the police were investigating.
“We appeal to members of the
public who may have information which can help us to investigate to come
forward. Anybody can get in touch with the officer in Charge Criminal
Investigation Department (CID) Detective Inspector Muchedzi on 0775535810 or
visit any nearest police station. You can also call or App the police on
0775996945,” said Dehwa.
Sources said the corpse was discovered
by Blessing Sabarauta in her garden with its left arm and both legs cut off.
The baby is suspected to have
been less than a month old but its sex could not be ascertained due to the
mutilation.
The mother of the child has not
been found and no report of a missing child had been made by the time of writing.
