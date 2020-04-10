A ventilator at Rujeko Isolation Centre





…Chadzamira calls for calm as Masvingo records 1st Covid-19 positive case





Moses Ziyambi





The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira has said the province has capacity to handle the coronavirus pandemic as government was equipping more isolation centres with all critical technology.

Chadzamira, who also chairs the Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce, made the remarks to TellZim News in the wake of the province recording its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 20.

“It is regrettable that one of us in the province has tested positive for coronavirus but we remain strong in our resolve to fight the further spread of the virus in local communities. I am glad to say our isolation centre in Rujeko is now ready for any eventuality and we will soon be done equipping the other isolation centre at Chiredzi General Hospital.

“All these isolation centres will have all the standard equipment expected of such facilities including ventilators. Besides, all hands are on the deck enforcing the lockdown and educating the people on what they need to do to limit their chances of contracting the virus. It is against this background that we call upon people to remain calm and to stop practicing fear-mongering,” said Chadzamira.

He said people should continue to cooperate with law enforcement and health authorities that are working hard to fight the pandemic.

“Let us work together with our law enforcement agencies, let us practice social distancing all the time, let us stop all unnecessary travel and let us practice good personal hygiene all the time,” said Chadzamira.

The first local case is reported to be a female who was recently repatriated from a neighbouring country and had been quarantined at Masvingo Teachers’ College.

The patient has now been moved to Rujeko Isolation Centre where she is said to be stable with mild symptoms.



