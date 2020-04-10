







Beatific Gumbwanda





CHIREDZI - The Ministry of Health and Child Care had by May 06 conducted only 50 Covid-19 tests based on their case definition due to resource constraints, TellZim has learnt.

The district is Masvingo province’s largest district by area size and is one of the largest by population size of close to 300 000 people.

Chiredzi borders Mozambique and South Africa, and there exists many illegal crossings that make the district particularly vulnerable to possible Covid-19 infections originating from those neighbouring countries.

This was heard during a recent collaborative sensitization meeting between the ministry and the United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (UCHIRRA.

Chiredzi District Health Promotion Officer, David Frank Maziva revealed that they had managed to conduct around 50 Covid-19 tests based on stipulated case definitions.

"Chiredzi district has carried out about 50 tests from Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, Collin Saunders, Chiredzi General Hospital and Hippo Valley Medical Centre.

"We are currently not doing random testing on every visitor at our hospitals but our tests are mainly based on case definitions. Those with respiratory symptoms and high fever get tested for Covid-19 after we have exhausted all other tests we know," said Maziva.

UCHIRRA advocacy officer, Bernard Dhachi said their organisation wanted more people to be tested and for greater awareness campaigns to be held in communities.

“Covid-19 affects everyone regardless of political affiliation, race, tribe or colour so this is the time to put our differences aside and work together for the health and safety of our communities," said Dhachi.

The sensitisation was mainly focused on the spread, myths and prevention of the novel coronavirus as well as demonstrations on the importance and proper use of face masks.

As on May 06, 14 821 people had been tested for coronavirus in the whole country.



