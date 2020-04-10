Alice Manikai









Monalisa Matongo





MUTARE – The Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights (ZDHR) have offered a female victim of police brutality medical treatment as part of the organisation’s outreach work in poor communities, TellZim can reveal.





Alice Manikai was savaged by a police officer while in a sugar queue in Dangamvira on May 06 and she had to go to the police station to demand that she be given emergency medical treatment at a local clinic.





ZDHR has however offered to pay for a more detailed medical examination after TellZim published the story soon after the incident.





After she was called by the organisation, Manikai said she was glad TellZim amplified her story, adding that she needed her forehead to be examined as it was savaged by the police officer’s baton stick in a supposed attempt to maintain order at the queue.





“I was pleased that somebody in Harare read about what happened to me and decided to help. I have been given an appointment with a doctor. I think an X-Ray will prove whether or not I suffered a crack on my skull. I thank TellZim for writing about what happened to me,” she said.





In a statement to TellZim, ZDHR said the organization was glad to help wherever possible especially in cases of violation of human rights by both State and non-State actors.





“Alice says she was unfairly targeted and it is a matter of concern to us. The health of citizens is critical; especially the rights of such vulnerable groups as women and children. That is of particular concern to us,” the organization said.





There has been a marked increase in cases of police brutality after the beginning of the lockdown, the most outrageous is probably the brutalization of two Bulawayo sisters; Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu for allegedly violating lockdown regulations.





Pictures of the two women’s badly bruised bodies which circulated online prompted the intervention of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) which assisted the two women in filing a formal police complaint.







