Malilangwe





Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI - A team of wildlife scouts from Hippo Valley and Malilangwe Trust Conservancy are tracking a large lion which strayed and is believed to be roaming somewhere in Hippo Valley Game area, TellZim News can report.

The Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) Safety and Healthy Environment (SHE) recently issued an alert of the stray wild cat.

The lion's spoor were first spotted on Friday in Hippo Valley's section 20 and then to Dambalangwe Hill as well as up to and around Gozonya Hill.

"Employees and the community in general are all being warned on the presence of a large male lion which has been sighted on the estates. The spoor of the lion was seen near Section 20 shed on Friday 12 June 2020. The lion travelled some distance going up to Dambalangwe Hill as well as up to Gozonya Hill," reads the alert.

The department also warned people against venturing into the Hippo Valley Game area where the lion is believed to be holed up.

"The Wildlife Scouts continue to track the animal with an aim to drive it back to Malilangwe or managing it before it causes any harm. The lion is still currently in the game area of Hippo Valley Estates and people are safe as long as they do not trespass into the game area," further asserts the alert.

Hosts to the Big Five, Malilangwe Trust Conservancy is considered one of the best, well-secured animal sanctuary in Zimbabwe.

Hippo Valley Estates also has well-trained scouts in its game reserves, where buffalos and other animal species like kudus and impala are still found.

Last month, Berty Chigwe, a 20-year-old man from Munyamana village in Rimbi, Ward 21 under Chief Musikavanhu, was admitted to St Peter’s Mission Hospital after he was savagely attacked by a lioness while working with others in a cotton field.

The people in parts of Chipinge and Chiredzi districts are perpetually in conflict with wild animals that often stray from Save Valley Conservancy and Gonarezhou National Park.