Chiredzi Town Council (CTC) executives and councillors have been rattled by the
arrest of council planner Consider Kubiku by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission (ZACC).
Kubiku is currently in
police custody after being arrested over abuse of office allegations stemming
from the allocation of residential stands.
Late last year, the United
Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (UCHIRRA) wrote to the commission
urging the investigation of widespread acts of corruption in council, ranging
from the flouting of tender procedures to dubious stands allocation processes.
Last Friday, a three
member team from ZACC descended on council with a court order warranting them
to be availed with whatever information they deemed necessary for their
investigations, leading to the arrest of Kubiku.
A source told TellZim
News that the arrest of Kubiku was not unrelated to his misdemeanors during his
stint as acting housing director in 2014.
"As acting housing
director, he engaged in some shoddy deals and many red flags were raised by
residents. But it is likely that many more people will be implicated since he
did not act alone,” said the source.
The source said some serving
councillors were also involved in corrupt deals in the allocation of
residential stands in the Melbourne Park area.
ZACC commission,
Justice Matanda Moyo had not responded to questions sent to her by the time of
publishing.
