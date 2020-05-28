Masvingo People to People donating goods to homeless blind people in Mucheke





….People to People Organization extends help to the homeless visually-impaired

TellZim Reporter

A voluntary organisation made up of Masvingo journalists and members of the local business community recently pooled resources together and visited some homeless visually-impaired people who live a tough life in Mucheke.

During the visit, the Masvingo People to People Organization donated an assortment of food items valued at $15 000 to the destitute residents.

The organisation’s patron Edward Mukaratirwa, who is Masvingo City Council town clerk, handed over the food hampers which comprised sugar, cooking oil, mealie-meal, soap, salt, flour among other basic items.

In his remarks, Mukaratirwa said that the Covid-19 pandemic required all Zimbabweans to look after one another.

“We are all on the same side. This is the time when we have to look after one another as a caring people. We have to develop a sense of giving. We give not because we have but because it is the right thing to do.

“I want to applaud what Masvingo People to People members have done; working together as a team to mobilise resources to assist underprivileged members of our community. My appeal is for us to continue with the programme so that more of our people get assistance,” said Mukaratirwa.

The organisation intends to expand its humanitarian work and assist more vulnerable individuals and families to ease their plight under the economic environment that has been worsened by Covid-19.

The organization is chaired by The Herald journalist George Maponga who is deputized by Dr Richard Makuni.