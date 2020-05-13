























Clayton Shereni





As COVID-19 continues to ravage various sectors across the world, the sporting fraternity is one of the most chaotic areas as games and team training sessions have been brought to a halt completely in many parts of the world.





Such is the case for Masvingo sports fraternity which has been left in disarray and with a dark cloud hovering over some of the major leagues which were scheduled to start between March and May, 2020.





Some disciplines which involve extensive body contact have been dealt a major blow as the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has warned against resumption of team trainings in the country.





However, at least twelve disciplines including tennis, cricket, cycling and polo have been given the green light to resume activities after over two months of no action.





In an interview with TellZim News, Masvingo Tennis board chairperson Thompson Thomu revealed that his board is waiting for a response from their parent association.





“We have wrote to our parent association and they forwarded our concerns to the SRC so right now we are waiting for a response from them through Tennis Zimbabwe. We have been classified under the low risk disciplines so hopefully soon we are resuming action,” said Thomu.





Football premiership teams across the country have been extensively affected, with the likes of Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC suspending Coach Mark Harrison’s contract until the local league is given a green light to commence matches.





Some PSL players have been caught on the wrong side of the lockdown regulations with some reportedly engaging in money games in some parts of the country’s high density suburbs.





D1 league teams are some of the most affected, they had paid hefty affiliation fees to the local football body Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).





Teams in the Eastern region D1 league had to fork out $26 500 towards affiliation fees, which was beyond the reach of many individual and community owned teams.





Masvingo United FC were bailed out by Masvingo City Council at the 11th hour after failing to raise the required amount.





Club chairman, Hubert Fidze said all their plans to meet and deliberate on the team’s affairs have been froze by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.





“Indeed like any other business we have been affected right from holding our meetings as Executive, assembling of the team and training and of course creation of the budget which we eventually have to sell to the local community for support since it’s a community team. We also wanted to meet our fans to have their input in the running of the club,” said Fidze.





Zifa Eastern Region boss, Davison Muchena could not be reached for comment on the position of the region concerning affiliation fees as he said he was in a meeting up until the time of publication.





However, it still remains a mystery what will happen if the season fails to kick off this year, whether the affiliation fee will be increased as inflation continues to affect the local currency.





The Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) recently voiced out their concerns over the effects of the lockdown which they say has done more harm than good to the welfare and survival of many teams in the league.





Masvingo Netball League Chair, Chirindo Kamuzondo shared the same sentiments and also revealed that the province had a team which was supposed to play topflight netball but the side has to wait a little bit longer.





“We were two weeks into the 2020 Masvingo Netball League but then tragedy struck so we are now back to square one. One of our teams, Rocky Stars were playing in the Premiership this season but due to this pandemic it still remains a dream for the ambitious side,” said Kamuzondo.





For sport lovers in Masvingo it seems they will have to wait a little bit longer just like any other enthusiast across the country.





Athletes of high risk disciplines have been implored to do individual trainings as a way of remaining in shape as clubs keep their fingers crossed hoping for a quick return of action.