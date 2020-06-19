|Clemence Makwarimba
Upenyu Chaota
Zanu PF central committee member
and former senator Clemence Makwarimba last week pulled all bootlicking stops
and went on an unhinged praising spree of President Emmerson Mnangawa,
describing him as God-sent as proven by his ‘remarkable’ response to the Covid-19
pandemic.
Makwarimba said that God knew
that coronavirus will come to Zimbabwe and send President Mnangagwa to fight it
and protect the people.
Makwarimba, who was given a
platform to give a vote of thanks after Vice President Mohadi’s visit to Masvingo,
said Mnangagwa’s government was anointed by God, adding that the coronavirus
will not devastate the country as it did to others.
“God send us President Mnangagwa.
It was God’s will that he is in power and people did as God wanted. If you look
at the number of our Covid-19 cases, they show that President Mnangagwa has
conquered.
“Most cases are imported and we
have only recorded four deaths which were all a result of imported cases. There
are very few local transmissions and that is not by chance but by wisdom from
the man that God sent us.
“We should thank this government
because if it were not for them, we would have all perished,” said Makwarimba.
He said President Mnangagwa will
not campaign for the 2023 elections as his efforts in the fight against
Covid-19 had already earned him clean victory.
Makwarimba once served as
Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
No comments