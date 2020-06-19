Select Menu

» » » ED sent by God to fight Covid-19, says Makwarimba

Posted date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Clemence Makwarimba


Upenyu Chaota

Zanu PF central committee member and former senator Clemence Makwarimba last week pulled all bootlicking stops and went on an unhinged praising spree of President Emmerson Mnangawa, describing him as God-sent as proven by his ‘remarkable’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Makwarimba said that God knew that coronavirus will come to Zimbabwe and send President Mnangagwa to fight it and protect the people.

Makwarimba, who was given a platform to give a vote of thanks after Vice President Mohadi’s visit to Masvingo, said Mnangagwa’s government was anointed by God, adding that the coronavirus will not devastate the country as it did to others.

“God send us President Mnangagwa. It was God’s will that he is in power and people did as God wanted. If you look at the number of our Covid-19 cases, they show that President Mnangagwa has conquered.

“Most cases are imported and we have only recorded four deaths which were all a result of imported cases. There are very few local transmissions and that is not by chance but by wisdom from the man that God sent us.

“We should thank this government because if it were not for them, we would have all perished,” said Makwarimba.

He said President Mnangagwa will not campaign for the 2023 elections as his efforts in the fight against Covid-19 had already earned him clean victory.

Makwarimba once served as Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).


