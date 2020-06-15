



Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce members including its chairperson Ezra Chadzamira (with hat) are seen at the isolation centre at Silveira Mission in Bikita back in April





Ratidzo Munembi

Preparations to turn Mashava Mine Hospital into a full-fledged Covid-19 isolation centre are advancing, with one wing of the health facility now ready to take in some patients, TellZim News can reveal.

The hospital, situated in the Gaths Mine, can accommodate over 300 people when fully-equipped and is currently ready to absorb some pressure in case of a great emergency.

Masvingo Provincial Information officer (PIO) Rogers Irimayi, who also chairs the risk communication subcommittee of the provincial Covid-19 taskforce, said work was being done to make sure the hospital became fully ready.

“Work on one wing of the hospital has already been completed and work on the rest of the wings is underway. We are confident the work will be completed very soon so as to make the hospital ready for any possible spike in the number of coronavirus positive cases this winter,” said Irimayi.

He said he was pleased because completion of preparations will make Mashava Mine Hospital the biggest isolation centre in the whole province.

“We have other isolation centres in all the districts of the province so the provincial taskforce has been working hard to increase capacity and the quality of care that can be provided there. Mashava Mine Hospital will take us a step further in our capacity to care for Covid-19 patients in a hospital setting,” said Irimayi.

The provincial Covid-19 taskforce, which is chaired by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, has also announced plans to establish another isolation centre at Sango Boarder Post in Chiredzi South to cater for those coming from Mozambique and South Africa with severe symptoms.

As on June 14, the province’s isolation centres were largely empty as its 49 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were mostly asymptomatic. When a case is asymptomatic, the person is released to self-isolate at home with some supervision from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The province currently has 10 isolation centres in all the seven districts at Silveira Mission Hospital (Bikita), Mashoko Mission Hospital (Bikita) Bikita District Hospital (Bikita), Rupangwana (Chiredzi), Chiredzi General Hospital (Chiredzi), Chivi District Hospital (Chivi), Gutu Mission Hospital (Gutu), Rujeko Clinic (Masvingo Urban), Neshuro District Hospital (Mwenezi) and Ndanga District Hospital (Zaka).