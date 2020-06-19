The late Jemias Mutonono

TellZim Reporter

A non-formal education inspector with the Masvingo provincial education office, Jemias Mutonono has died.

A close relative who confirmed his demise said Mutonono had been unwell for quite a long time but his condition deteriorated recently leading to his death today, June 23.

He is said to have died at his home in the high density suburb of Mucheke F in Masvingo city.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED) Zedius Chitiga said the education office was robbed of a dedicated leader.

“We are saddened by the loss. He was a hard and dedicated worker who has now left poorer as a province. The void he left will be difficult to properly fill,” said Chitiga.

Burial arrangements were yet to be announced by the time of writing but it was hinted that he could be buried at his rural home in Chiponda village, Renco Mine.

Mutonono was once stationed at Zaka district education offices as district literacy coordinator before he was transferred to the provincial office in Masvingo city.

A devoted Zanu PF member, Mutonono contested in the party’s Masvingo South constituency primary elections in 2018 but lost to Claudius Maronge who went on to win the parliamentary seat in the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections.

During his time in Zaka, Mutonono was in Zanu PF district leadership which campaigned vigorously for then President Robert Mugabe in the run-up to the 2008 presidential election run-off during which some opposition members were killed and maimed.