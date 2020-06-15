Rujeko Clinic isolation centre





… as three provinces maintain zero recovery cases

Moses Ziyambi

A total of 13 of Masvingo’s 49 coronavirus cases recorded over the last four weeks have recovered, making the province a top performer in terms of per capita recoveries, TellZim has discovered.

The province recorded its first case on May 21, with several more cases being registered in the ensuing days; 12 of them on a single day on May 09. This took the cumulative number of coronavirus positive cases in the province to 42 as on June 12.

On June 08, a national Covid-19 data diagram released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care revealed that 11 people had recovered from the virus, with two more recovery cases being added on June 11.

This took the recovery rate of the province to 31.7 percent against the national average of 14.86 percent.

In the adjacent Midlands province, the recovery rate stood at 9.67 percent from a total of 31 confirmed coronavirus positive cases as on June 14.

Harare, the national epicenter of the virus, had 18 recoveries out of 149 confirmed cases, putting the metropolitan province’s recovery rate at 12 percent.

With 46 cases, Matabeleland South has the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus incidences and zero cases of recovery.

Manicaland and Mashonaland Central also have zero recoveries out of their 18 and eight confirmed coronavirus cases respectively.

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) praised India for its 31.15 percent recovery rate, but the country has since reported up to 49 percent recovery rate in more recent days.

On June 14, Zimbabwe’s recovery rate had dropped to 14.09 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 383, with a total of 54 recoveries. The Masvingo provincial recovery rate also dropped to 26.53 percent after cases rose to 49.

The country has registered only four deaths since the first case was confirmed on March 23.