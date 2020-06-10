



TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO – The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset) has today, June 10, donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to vendors at Tafara market in Mucheke.

A consignment of hand sanitisers and hand washing bucket tanks were among some of the donated items.

The Tafara market is located in Ward 1 whose Councilor Selina Maridza expressed gratitude to the donations saying market places pose a serious threat if they are ignored.

“A lot of people come to do business at this market and this means that there will be great risks of spreading coronavirus.

“We want to thank Viset for handing over this donation so that our market place remains safer. Now we have to make sure that the donation will be put to good use.

“More donations of this kind are needed at this market,” said Maridza.

Viset director Samuel Wadzai Mangoma said the donation was a way of empowering women to continue working for their families during the economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 national lockdown which has seen most of the informal sector remain closed.

“We have realized that our economy is largely informal and vendors are contributing a lot to the growth of the economy.

“The women are the ones who are working at the markets to feed their families since most companies are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic so they need a place which is safe for them and their customers,” said Mangoma.