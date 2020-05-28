...as company donates food hampers to frontline health workers
Exsto
Makunzva
ZVISHAVANE
–
Platinum miner Mimosa last week donated groceries hampers to frontline workers
in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
A total of 1 191 nurses
and members of staff in 54 health institutions in Zvishavane and Mberengwa district
received the food hampers.
Speaking at a handover
function held at Zvishavane District Hospital, the Minister of State for Midlands
Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavhima applauded Mimosa for the
gesture.
“I am really impressed
with what I have seen here. I am proud of Mimosa because we have always had a
good working relationship from the time I was Member of Parliament (MP) for
Zvishavane-Runde.
“To date, they still
continue with their good work of taking some responsibility in the communities
that surround them. They have extended their hand even beyond Zvishavane and
Mberengwa, and we have heard about the work they are doing in Beitbridge,
Harare and Bulawayo international airports,” said Mavhima.
Speaking at the same
function, Peter Mutombeni who stood in for the General Manager Alex Mushonhiwa,
said the company wanted to reward the sacrifice being done by nurses and other
staff members in hospitals and clinics.
Each hamper comprised
2x10kg mealie meal, 2x2 litres cooking oil, 2x2 litres Mazoe orange crush, 6kg
sugar, soap and many other items.
The platinum giant has
been at the forefront in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19,
procuring port health surveillance equipment for all ports of entry. The
equipment includes seven Flir C3 Thermal imaging system sets and a Flir E53 EXX
Series set.
Mimosa also donated
Covid-19 related hygiene materials to Zvishavane and Mberengwa district
hospitals, many clinics and to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
The materials include
face masks, hand sanitizers, latex gloves, surgical masks, remote IR
thermometers and disposable body suits.
No comments