Exsto Makunzva

ZVISHAVANE – Platinum miner Mimosa last week donated groceries hampers to frontline workers in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

A total of 1 191 nurses and members of staff in 54 health institutions in Zvishavane and Mberengwa district received the food hampers.

Speaking at a handover function held at Zvishavane District Hospital, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavhima applauded Mimosa for the gesture.

“I am really impressed with what I have seen here. I am proud of Mimosa because we have always had a good working relationship from the time I was Member of Parliament (MP) for Zvishavane-Runde.

“To date, they still continue with their good work of taking some responsibility in the communities that surround them. They have extended their hand even beyond Zvishavane and Mberengwa, and we have heard about the work they are doing in Beitbridge, Harare and Bulawayo international airports,” said Mavhima.

Speaking at the same function, Peter Mutombeni who stood in for the General Manager Alex Mushonhiwa, said the company wanted to reward the sacrifice being done by nurses and other staff members in hospitals and clinics.

Each hamper comprised 2x10kg mealie meal, 2x2 litres cooking oil, 2x2 litres Mazoe orange crush, 6kg sugar, soap and many other items.

The platinum giant has been at the forefront in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19, procuring port health surveillance equipment for all ports of entry. The equipment includes seven Flir C3 Thermal imaging system sets and a Flir E53 EXX Series set.

Mimosa also donated Covid-19 related hygiene materials to Zvishavane and Mberengwa district hospitals, many clinics and to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The materials include face masks, hand sanitizers, latex gloves, surgical masks, remote IR thermometers and disposable body suits.