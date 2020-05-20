Moses Ziyambi
A male police officer assigned to
Masvingo Teachers College quarantine centre allegedly punched a female inmate
and bit her finger after a misunderstanding over Covid-19 test results.
The incident happened on Saturday,
May 30, after inmates had complained over prolonged delays in the release of
their results.
Masvingo provincial police acting
spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kundakwashe Dhewa said he had not received a
complaint of that nature but promised to investigate.
The woman, who cannot be named
now to protect her identity as she eventually tested positive and got isolated,
sustained a severe injury on her right hand little finger but was not afforded
any medical treatment. The police
officer was identified only as S. Mashonganyika.
The woman, refused to talk about the
incident when she was contacted for comment saying she feared further
victimisation.
Eyewitnesses, however, said the
woman was left shaken and afraid after the assault.
“There was so much tension on
that day and authorities were not providing the information that people sought.
Some people who had spent only eight days at the centre were released ahead of
those that had spent more than 21 days and nobody bothered to explain so the
woman got caught up in the scuffle. The officer punched her on the face and bit
her finger only to release her after other inmates restrained him,” said a
source.
Another source said there was
nobody to report the incident to since police officers, nurses and social workers
in charge of the facility were ‘rude and uncaring’.
