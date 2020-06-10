Diana Gondongwe
Premier Africa, a new company offering disinfection services,
has donated 40 litres of a water based disinfectant to Masvingo Teachers'
College for the disinfection of six hostel blocks, the clinic, the dining hall
and the surrounding areas which were used by people who were quarantined there
in recent weeks.
The organisation also donated an ultra-sonic
disinfectant automiser to the office of the Minister of State for Masvingo
Provincial Affairs and Devolution.
In his remarks, Chadzamira said the private sector was
critical in complementing government efforts in the fight against this pandemic.
He urged communities to not harbour people who escape
from quarantine centres and those who come home straight from neighbouring countries
without getting into mandatory quarantine.
"As I launch this disinfecting programme, I would
like to thank Premier Africa for the donations. I also want to thank other
private organisations who are working with us to contain the pandemic. Communities
should report returnees who have not gone through quarantine and those who run
away from quarantine centres," Chadzamira said.
Premier Africa director Viktor Hwakwa said they are
working together with the provincial task force to fight the pandemic.
"As Premier Africa, my co director Esther Hwakwa
and I are offering free disinfecting services to the college as a way of fighting
against the Covid-19 pandemic," said Hwakwa.
Masvingo Teachers’ College principal Benson Mutambudzi
said many facilities at the institution needed to be disinfected as they had
been used by hundreds of repatriates.
"We are thankful to Premier Africa for the free
disinfection offer because we are preparing to welcome back 600 third-year
students," said Mutambudzi.
Last month, Masvingo province received 681 returnees,
of which 297 were accommodated at Masvingo Teachers’ College starting on May 06.
No comments