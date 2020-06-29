Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Rights defenders arrested for 'insulting' ED at Zupco queue

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Monday, June 29, 2020 / comment : 0

Ephraem Mthombeni


Clayton Shereni

Police in Masvingo recently arrested freelance journalist and Zimbabwe Union of Journalist (ZUJ) vice president Godfrey Mtimba and activist Ephraim Mtombeni on charges of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a Zupco bus queue.

Mtimba and Mtombeni were accused of addressing people at a Zupco queue where they are alleged to have said Mnangagwa and his sons were behind the suffering in the country.

When Mtimba was arrested, the police first charged him of taking pictures of queuing people as Mthombeni allegedly address the commuters.

The charges werelater upgraded to undermining the authority of President Mnangagwa.

Advocate Phillip Shumba, who is representing Mtimba, confirmed the arrest and said his client had been released into his custody awaiting to appear in court.

“We went to CID Law and Order this morning. I can confirm that he (Mtimba) has since been released into my custody pending our appearance in court anytime this week. 
“He is facing criminal allegations of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act,” said Shumba. 

Mtombeni, who is the programmes manager for Masvingo Centre for Research and Community Development (Macrad), was picked up by the police yesterday and is remand awaiting trial on June 30.

He is being represented by Martin Mureri on behalf of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)