



Moses Ziyambi

MASVINGO – The Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) has welcomed government’s cautious decision to allow a conditional reopening of the sport, and has taken steps to comply with the conditions by donating sanitizers to all golf courses in the country.

Masvingo province received its share this week and such courses as Masvingo, Hippo Valley in the Lowveld and Mutirikwi in Renco have already benefited.

At national level; Royal Harare, Chapman and Warren Hills are among other courses that have already received their own share.

ZGA Masvingo provincial president Pascal Mudzikisi said he was pleased that his organisation took the safety of players seriously.

“These have been very difficult moments for us as an association and for the sport in general but I am glad that government has acknowledged that we are a low risk sport hence the special dispensation for our conditional reopening.

“We have taken the initiative to distribute sanitizers to all golf clubs as a way of demonstrating our willingness to comply with the conditions and as a way of helping our courses to improve the safety of players and employees,” said Mudzikisi.

Receiving 40 litres of sanitizers on behalf of Masvingo Golf Club, deputy club captain Ryan Cummings thanked ZGA for the effort, saying the assistance came at a time of great need for the club.

“The lockdown has had a dire impact on our operations so we welcome the donation which has come when we have recorded almost zero revenue over the past nine weeks,” said Cummings

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) recently allowed golfing activities to resume under strict protocols and guidelines.

The guidelines prohibit group competitions, the use of caddies and ball spotters as well as the opening of clubhouses and bars.

Sanitizing material and running water must be readily available to players, staff and visitors to the club.