|Mudzikisi, Cummings and Ngwenya at the handover of sanitizers for Masvingo Golf Club
Moses
Ziyambi
MASVINGO
–
The Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) has welcomed government’s cautious decision
to allow a conditional reopening of the sport, and has taken steps to comply
with the conditions by donating sanitizers to all golf courses in the country.
Masvingo province received
its share this week and such courses as Masvingo, Hippo Valley in the Lowveld and
Mutirikwi in Renco have already benefited.
At national level; Royal
Harare, Chapman and Warren Hills are among other courses that have already
received their own share.
ZGA Masvingo provincial
president Pascal Mudzikisi said he was pleased that his organisation took the
safety of players seriously.
“These have been very
difficult moments for us as an association and for the sport in general but I
am glad that government has acknowledged that we are a low risk sport hence the
special dispensation for our conditional reopening.
“We have taken the
initiative to distribute sanitizers to all golf clubs as a way of demonstrating
our willingness to comply with the conditions and as a way of helping our
courses to improve the safety of players and employees,” said Mudzikisi.
Receiving 40 litres of
sanitizers on behalf of Masvingo Golf Club, deputy club captain Ryan Cummings
thanked ZGA for the effort, saying the assistance came at a time of great need
for the club.
“The lockdown has had a
dire impact on our operations so we welcome the donation which has come when we
have recorded almost zero revenue over the past nine weeks,” said Cummings
The Sports and
Recreation Commission (SRC) recently allowed golfing activities to resume under
strict protocols and guidelines.
The guidelines prohibit
group competitions, the use of caddies and ball spotters as well as the opening
of clubhouses and bars.
Sanitizing
material and running water must be readily available to players, staff and
visitors to the club.
