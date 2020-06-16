



MWENEZI – A 43-year-old man from Nyika Village under Chief Maranda recently died after an injury sustained during a fight over traditional beer.

Peter Zarima, was hit on the head with a stone by Tatenda Stimela at a Nhimbe at Jameson Marozve’s homestead.

Masvingo Provincial Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the incident and said the deceased’s body was still at Masvingo Provincial Hospital awaiting postmortem.

“Investigations are still underway and the accused has since disappeared after learning of the deceased’s death a few days after the incident,” said Dehwa

Sources said on May 24 this year, a misunderstanding ensued between the two over the sharing of Ndari (traditional beer) then Sitimela picked a stone and hit the deceased at the back of his head and he fell on the ground bleeding profusely.

Sitimela’s father who was also at the event rushed Zarima to Dinhe clinic where they allegedly made a false story that the now deceased had fallen from a moving scotch cart.

They were referred to Neshuro Hospital but they decided to take the now deceased home where they hoped they could treat him only for the now deceased’s condition to worsen after two days.

He was then taken to Neshuro Hospital where he was admitted before being referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital on June 02 and passed on two days later.

On June 06, Zarima’s brother Oliver went on to report the matter to Maranda police base leading to the investigations.