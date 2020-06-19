|Tsiga Secondary School
Ratidzo
Munembi
A science teacher at
Tsiga Secondary in Zaka has been warned by his school head after he reportedly
conducted several classes in contravention of the national lockdown order which
was pronounced to help fight the spread of coronavirus.
Parents in surrounding
villages complained that they were left with no choice but to let their
children attend the classes after being informed some pupils were moving
forward with learning.
They claimed that
Watson Chikati, who teaches ‘O’ level science subjects, conducted many classes
with some children at his house in the teachers cottage to avoid detection by
authorities.
“When I learnt that
some children were making progress with their teacher, I was very worried that
my own child was being left behind. I was apprehensive at first knowing the
dangers of people gathering at a place but I had no choice but to let him join
others,” said the parent on condition his family name is protected.
Others said Chikati was
a hard worker but had made a mistake by violating lockdown restrictions to
conduct classes clandestinely.
“We know him. He is
passionate about his job and wants nothing but the best for his pupils but that
was a mistake on his part. I am glad that he has now been stopped,” said the
parent.
When contacted for
comment, Chikati denied the allegations, saying they were formulated by people
with their own malicious motives.
“I did not conduct any
classes as being alleged by those people. I only had a discussion with two
children who had come to collect some past exam papers for revision. One is a
child to a fellow teacher, so to claim that I gathered pupils for classes is
not correct,” said Chikati.
However, Tsiga Secondary
School head John Museba admitted that Chikati had indeed conducted some classes
but had now been warned to stop.
“I have been in
Masvingo town for some time and had not learnt about it. I however carried out
some investigations and found that he had been conducting some lessons with
pupils. I have ordered him to stop and I have also sent the School Development
Committee (SDC) chairperson to go and have a word with him,” said Museba.
Schools have been shut
since the end of March but government now plans a phased reopening starting
next month (July) though teachers’ unions are vehemently opposed to the move.
