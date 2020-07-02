Beatific Gumbwanda
CHIREDZI -
The Air Force of Zimbabwe is set to construct a new clinic close to Masimbaavanhu
Primary School in Chief Neromwe’s area, TellZim News can report.
There
was a ground-breaking ceremony at the clinic site which was attended by AFZ
Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo and other officers, members of the Masvingo
provincial leadership as well as Chief Neromwe (born Clemence Madzingo).
The
clinic will be built under the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund
which was formed in 2011 to mobilise resources for less privileged people and
communities in Zimbabwe.
AFZ
is in partnership with local universities to undertake needs assessment studies
as well as tap into the knowledge of officers in order to identify deserving
people and communities.
The
organisation’s intervention in the Neromwe area was facilitated by Chief of
Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal John Nzvede who was born in the
neighbouring Zaka district.
In
his address, Air Marshall Moyo said he was glad that his organisation was
involved in a developmental project of that nature.
“Our
main aim is for communities to know about the Air Force of Zimbabwe and our
duties, in order to motivate their children to join our force. This community
was chosen after considering that it is a resettlement area which lacks many
facilities.
“Air
Vice Marshal John Nzvede helped the Air Force of Zimbabwe in selecting this area,
which he said got back its chieftainship recently but lacked proper health
facilities,” said Air Marshal Moyo.
Moyo
also said he was pained to learn that people in Masimbaavanhu travelled more
than 80km to access the nearest health facility.
Speaking
at the same event, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and
Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira urged Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC) and the
District Development Coordinator (DDC) to mobilise resources for the construction
of staff quarters and maternity waiting rooms.
“I
am most pleased that the Air Force of Zimbabwe has chosen to support and
empower rural communities around Neromwe, here in Chiredzi district,” said
Chadzamira.
AFZ
is working in partnership with Sakunda Holdings, Beta Bricks, Green Fuel,
Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe and Exodus and Company to carry out the project.
