Nelson Chamisa at his rural home in Gutu (File Pic)









Upenyu Chaota

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who is currently on leave mourning over the loss of his mother, may be absent from the planned July 31 protests called for by Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Ngarivhume has since been arrested on inciting charges and placed in remand to August 6 leaving the much hyped protests leaderless with all eyes now pinned on Chamisa to lead from the front.

In a telephone interview with TellZim News, Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda cast doubt on the biggest opposition leader’s presence on the demonstration saying his boss was in his personal space and deserves to get some rest and mourn his mother.

“President Chamisa is in his private space and we honestly cannot expect someone who is mourning over the loss of his mother to come and lead protests.

“He is on his leave and let him rest. He has not been on leave since the 2018 elections and the man has worked so hard and deserves a rest,” said Sibanda.

After the death of his mother, Chamisa took a sabbatical from politics leaving one of his deputies Welshman Ncube to take charge until he returns.

MDC Alliance national organizing secretary Amos Chibaya told TellZim News that the July 31 protests were not called for by his party and there was no need for people to look to Chamisa to lead from the front.

Chibaya said the people of Zimbabwe should not wait for anyone to come and free themselves from the chains of bondage and poverty but have to take the initiative and lead from the front.

“President Chamisa is on leave and our party is being led by acting president Welshman Ncube. If you want more information regarding the participation of president Chamisa you have to go through Ncube.

“But people should know that the protests were not called for by the MDC Alliance but by Ngarivhume (Jacob). Our party will simply show solidarity.

“It is high time that Zimbabweans rise up in unison and stop looking to one person. The struggle is ours together and we will achieve victory.

“The regime has since arrested Ngarivhume with the intention of scaring people off but I am pleased that he people are so raring to go. This is the mentality we want,” said Chibaya.

TellZim News could not get a comment from MDC Alliance acting president Ncube as his mobile was out of reach.

Zanu PF has designated those who participate in the ‘unconstitutional’ July 31 protests, aimed at usurping power from a constitutionally elected government, as terrorists.

All Zanu PF wings have come out in full support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and vowed to defend him at all costs.