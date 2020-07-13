Virginia Njovo
A female Covid-19 case isolated at Rujeko Clinic in Masvingo on Sunday,
July 12 delivered a healthy baby boy with the assistance of a team of dedicated
City of Masvingo nurses, TellZim News has learnt.
The woman came from South Africa and she was quarantined at Masvingo
Teachers College with the last group before the college was decommissioned as
quarantine center at the beginning of June.
After testing positive to coronavirus, she was moved to the isolation
centre where she remained relatively stable under monitoring from health
authorities.
"Assist me in thanking the Masvingo City Matron and nursing staff for
safely managing the Covid-19 positive woman to deliver a bouncing baby,"
said City of Masvingo Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa in a statement.
Masvingo Provincial Information Officer (PIO) Rogers Irimayi said the nursing
staff had done their best to ensure the safe delivery of the baby.
“The baby was delivered during the night and I am pleased that both mother
and daughter are safe and sound. We thank everybody involved for the great work
done,” said Irimayi.
