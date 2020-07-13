Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Covid-19 positive woman gives birth to healthy baby

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Monday, July 13, 2020 / comment : 0


Virginia Njovo

A female Covid-19 case isolated at Rujeko Clinic in Masvingo on Sunday, July 12 delivered a healthy baby boy with the assistance of a team of dedicated City of Masvingo nurses, TellZim News has learnt.

The woman came from South Africa and she was quarantined at Masvingo Teachers College with the last group before the college was decommissioned as quarantine center at the beginning of June.

After testing positive to coronavirus, she was moved to the isolation centre where she remained relatively stable under monitoring from health authorities.

"Assist me in thanking the Masvingo City Matron and nursing staff for safely managing the Covid-19 positive woman to deliver a bouncing baby," said City of Masvingo Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa in a statement.

Masvingo Provincial Information Officer (PIO) Rogers Irimayi said the nursing staff had done their best to ensure the safe delivery of the baby.

“The baby was delivered during the night and I am pleased that both mother and daughter are safe and sound. We thank everybody involved for the great work done,” said Irimayi.

 

 

 


Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)