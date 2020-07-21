



The donation being handed over to minister Gwaradzimba









Felix Matasva

MUTARE— The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in partnership with the Coca Cola Foundation recently donated an assortment of goods to vulnerable homes and quarantine centers in Manicaland as part of efforts to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

A consignment of hand washing buckets, hand sanitisers, liquid soap and gloves among others were donated to the elderly and other less privileged groups.

The beneficiaries included Zororai Old People's Home, Chengetai Orphanage, Rukariro Rehab Center and Nzeve for the Deaf Centre.

Rowa, Vumba, Toronto and Magamba quarantine centers also benefited from the donation.

Speaking during the official handover of the donation to the Manicaland provincial Covid-19 task force chairperson who is also the minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, Red Cross Society representative Golden Muchekweni said that they pooled resources with the Coca Cola foundation to make an impact on people’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The elderly are more vulnerable to coronavirus and someone has to remember them during these trying times.

“The Coca Cola Foundation, based in the United States, found it necessary to work with us in making sure we take appropriate measures to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The best remedy to combat this scourge is to change our behavior. We need to adopt a culture of washing our hands using running water or sanitisers. We have come with the buckets and sanitisers to make sure that the less privileged can use them,” said Muchekweni.

The Red Cross Society also made a direct donation of 600 blankets for use in quarantine centers.

Minister Gwaradzimba expressed gratitude for the donation and called on all business people and community to offer a helping hand during the course of the pandemic and lock down.

“We have to look after each other. We are in this together and for once we are all on the same side. We have a lot of underprivileged people in society and they all look up to us for help.



