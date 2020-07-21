







…as Zim enters danger zone

TellZim Reporter

As the wave of coronavirus continues to sweep across the country leaving bodies in its wake, the acting minister of Health and Child Care Professor Amon Murwira has called on Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and treat every person as a suspect in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Murwira said though the world is pinning its hopes on a possible medical breakthrough, Zimbabweans should change their behavior so as to beat the pandemic.

“Our cases are growing daily and the number of local transmissions is worrying. Recent developments have shown us that the virus is here and will not take any prisoners if our people are not careful.

“All we have is ourselves and no one will come to rescue us. Our people need to understand that Covid-19 is not a joke.

“There is still too much reluctance when it comes to Covid-19 and people still think it is a joke. That mentality will put lives at risk. At this stage, it is safe to assume that every other person has the virus and you have to protect yourself,” said Murwira.

He said there are a lot of people who are crossing into the country illegally and are being harbored by their relatives so that they avoid quarantine.

“People are coming back from abroad through illegal means and some are being smuggled in by truck drivers and will secretly go to their homes and lay low.

“By doing so, the lives of those people harboring a returnee will be in danger and they will only realize that when it is late.

“We will not beat this monster if we do not change our behavior. There is no science that can beat that. The world is looking at a medical breakthrough but there is no science that can beat behavioral change. People should wash their hands, put on face masks in public and avoid unnecessary movements,” said Murwira.

Testing in the country remains low but the government has said it has plans to intensify testing so that they can get an appreciation of the extent to which the virus has spread.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak on March 20, 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 2 704 Covid-19 cases and thirty six (36) deaths as at July 28.