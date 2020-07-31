|Henry Chivhanga
TellZim Reporter
MASVINGO - Disability Amalgamation Community Trust (DACT) activist
Henry Chivhanga, who today marched from his home in Majange towards the CBD
along the main road from Beitbridge before being blocked from getting into town
at a police roadblock, is now in police custody after being taken in for
questioning.
Chivhanga was demonstrating against the deteriorating
socio-economic conditions of the country which is particularly direr for people
with disabilities.
His dressing was emblazoned with messaging that denounced
corruption and the marginalisation of people with disabilities among other social
ills.
Chivhanga confirmed in a brief phone interview with TellZim
that he was taken for questioning at the police station but added that he was
alright.
He said he had not yet managed to get any legal
representation and was unaccompanied at the police station.
Enter your comment...its painful kna vanhu vachisungirwa izviReplyDelete