Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Disability activist Chivhanga arrested over one man demo

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Friday, July 31, 2020 / comment : 1

Henry Chivhanga


TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO - Disability Amalgamation Community Trust (DACT) activist Henry Chivhanga, who today marched from his home in Majange towards the CBD along the main road from Beitbridge before being blocked from getting into town at a police roadblock, is now in police custody after being taken in for questioning.

Chivhanga was demonstrating against the deteriorating socio-economic conditions of the country which is particularly direr for people with disabilities.

His dressing was emblazoned with messaging that denounced corruption and the marginalisation of people with disabilities among other social ills.

Chivhanga confirmed in a brief phone interview with TellZim that he was taken for questioning at the police station but added that he was alright.

He said he had not yet managed to get any legal representation and was unaccompanied at the police station.


Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

1 comments

  1. Unknown31 July 2020 at 06:02

    Enter your comment...its painful kna vanhu vachisungirwa izvi

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)