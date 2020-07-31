Henry Chivhanga





TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO - Disability Amalgamation Community Trust (DACT) activist Henry Chivhanga, who today marched from his home in Majange towards the CBD along the main road from Beitbridge before being blocked from getting into town at a police roadblock, is now in police custody after being taken in for questioning.

Chivhanga was demonstrating against the deteriorating socio-economic conditions of the country which is particularly direr for people with disabilities.

His dressing was emblazoned with messaging that denounced corruption and the marginalisation of people with disabilities among other social ills.

Chivhanga confirmed in a brief phone interview with TellZim that he was taken for questioning at the police station but added that he was alright.

He said he had not yet managed to get any legal representation and was unaccompanied at the police station.