Jasper Maphosa











TellZim Reporter









Jasper Maphosa, a Media and Cultural Studies lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) was today, July 24, appointed a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.







Maphosa, who has over 10 years of experience in the media industry, is also the Media Owners Association of Zimbabwe vice chairperson.





His appointment together with eight other commissioners was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda.





The commission will be chaired by Prof Ruby Magosvongwe. Those that have been appointed commissioners underwent a rigorous interview process a few weeks ago.







Maphosa has become one of few GZU media lecturers who have been made an impact on the national media landscape including the likes of Golden Maunganidze who is the current Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe national chairperson.





Both Maphosa and Maunganidze are Mandela Washington Fellowship's Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) fellows.

