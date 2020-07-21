Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » GZU media lecturer Maphosa appointed ZMC commissioner

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Friday, July 24, 2020 / comment : 0

Jasper Maphosa


TellZim Reporter


Jasper Maphosa, a Media and Cultural Studies lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) was today, July 24, appointed a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Maphosa, who has over 10 years of experience in the media industry, is also the Media Owners Association of Zimbabwe vice chairperson.

His appointment together with eight other commissioners was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda.

The commission will be chaired by Prof Ruby Magosvongwe. Those that have been appointed commissioners underwent a rigorous interview process a few weeks ago.

Maphosa has become one of few GZU media lecturers who have been made an impact on the national media landscape including the likes of Golden Maunganidze who is the current Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe national chairperson.

Both Maphosa and Maunganidze are Mandela Washington Fellowship's Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) fellows.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)