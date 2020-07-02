Godfrey Kurauone





Moses Ziyambi

Masvingo Urban War 4 Councillor and MDC Alliance national youth organising secretary Godfrey Kurauone is set to apply for bail at the High Court after the Magistrates’ Court remanded him in custody for two weeks.

Kurauone is being represented by human rights lawyer Advocate Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners who is acting on behalf of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

“The Magistrates’ Court refused to give my client bail and we respectfully disagree with that decision so we are preparing to appeal at the High Court. We are convinced that justice will be best served if he is released immediately," said Mureri.

Kurauone is being charged for undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly denigrated him in public.

Police barred supporters, relatives and journalists from entering the courtroom ostensibly to allow greater social distancing in face of the spread of coronavirus.

Kurauone handed himself to the Law and Order Section of Masvingo police in the company of Mureri on Monday, July 06, after they had expressed interest to question him.

His arrest came in the wake of the arrest of his alleged accomplices Ephraim Mutombeni and Godfrey Mtimba on similar charges.

While Mtimba is waiting to be informed about his court appearance date, Mutombeni was released on bail on July 06 after languishing in remand prison for a week.

Justice Neville Wamambo granted Mutombeni bail after Mureri appealed at the High Court following Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu’s decision to keep him in custody until his next court appearance date on July 13.