|Godfrey Kurauone
Moses Ziyambi
Masvingo Urban War 4 Councillor and
MDC Alliance national youth organising secretary Godfrey Kurauone is set to
apply for bail at the High Court after the Magistrates’ Court remanded him in
custody for two weeks.
Kurauone is being represented by
human rights lawyer Advocate Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners
who is acting on behalf of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
“The Magistrates’ Court refused
to give my client bail and we respectfully disagree with that decision so we
are preparing to appeal at the High Court. We are convinced that justice will
be best served if he is released immediately," said Mureri.
Kurauone is being charged for
undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly
denigrated him in public.
Police barred supporters, relatives
and journalists from entering the courtroom ostensibly to allow greater social
distancing in face of the spread of coronavirus.
Kurauone handed himself to the Law
and Order Section of Masvingo police in the company of Mureri on Monday, July
06, after they had expressed interest to question him.
His arrest came in the wake of
the arrest of his alleged accomplices Ephraim Mutombeni and Godfrey Mtimba on
similar charges.
While Mtimba is waiting to be
informed about his court appearance date, Mutombeni was released on bail on
July 06 after languishing in remand prison for a week.
Justice Neville Wamambo granted
Mutombeni bail after Mureri appealed at the High Court following Magistrate
Mbonisi Ndlovu’s decision to keep him in custody until his next court appearance
date on July 13.
