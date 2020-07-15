Virginia Njovo
MASVINGO - The High Court today granted MDC Alliance national youth
organising secretary Godfrey Kurauone $1000 bail, ending his 10-day long
languish in remand prison.
Justice Neville Wamambo concurred
with defence lawyer Martin Mureri, who is acting on behalf of the Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), that Kurauone was not a flight risk.
The Masvingo Urban Ward 4 councillor
reported to the Masvingo police Law and Order Section on July 06 in the company
of Mureri and was immediately arrested for allegedly undermining the President.
He was taken to the Magistrates' Court the next morning and was denied bail and spent all the following days at
Masvingo Remand Prison.
His arrest came in
the wake of the arrest of his alleged accomplices Ephraim Mutombeni and Godfrey
Mtimba on similar charges.
While Mtimba has been waiting to be informed about his court appearance date, Mutombeni was released
on bail on July 06 after languishing in remand prison for a week.
