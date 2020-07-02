







...only two active cases remain in Masvingo

Moses Ziyambi

Only two of Masvingo province’s 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus are still active, after most of them were certified fully-recovered mostly in terms of the World Health Organisation (WHO) new guidelines on determining recovery.

On July 08, the province set on 34 active cases, only for the number to drop to two the following day after government published the cumulative national recovery tally which stood at 306.

The previous day, the national recovery tally had been recorded at 206.

Other provinces with relatively low active and high recovery cases as on July 10 are Mashonaland Central (4 recovered and 6 active) Matabeleland North ((13 recovered and 10 active) and Manicaland (13 recovered and 17 active).

Harare remains the epicenter of the virus with 206 active cases against 76 recoveries followed by Bulawayo with 125 active cases and 25 recoveries.

According to the new WHO guidelines which were adopted by cabinet this week, those with symptoms will spend a minimum of 13 days in isolation while those with no symptoms spend a minimum of 10 days instead of the 21 days following two consecutive negatives PCR results that are 24 hours apart.

Symptomatic patients are discharged after a minimum of 13 days which include a minimum of 10 days after the onset of such symptoms as fever and respiratory symptoms, and an additional three days without symptoms.

For those without symptoms can be discharged 10 days after testing positive.

In other words, patients who show no symptoms 10 days from the day when the symptoms first show, plus at least three additional days without symptoms including fever and respiratory troubles, should be considered as having recovered.

For asymptomatic cases, that is patients who test positive but show no symptoms, recovery is confirmed 10 days after the initial positive test for Covid-19.

Zimbabwe had been following an earlier WHO recommendation to confirm clearance of the virus, which saw people being forced to self-isolate for an average 21 days. This required a patient to be clinically recovered, that is show no symptoms, and to have two negative Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) results on samples taken at least 24 hours apart.