











… takes payment through personal EcoCash number

Brighton Chiseva

MASVINGO – Some patients who have been attended to at Masvingo Provincial Hospital have alleged that an accountant employed at the institution is stealing from his employer by using his own personal EcoCash number to receive payment for hospital fees.

A number of patients confirmed having been asked to pay the money into Semucle Ganyani’s EcoCash number.

“When I got to the accounts clerk to pay for the services, I was told that the EcoCash POS machine was not working but I could send the amount to his cellphone number and he will later use his own bank card to make the payment to the hospital.

“He gave me a card with his number and name and I transferred the money and he gave me a receipt. I was suspicious of the receipt book though everything seemed normal at the surface,” said one source

Another source said she also experience a similar incident with Ganyani and was asked to pay the amount due to his own EcoCash number on the pretext that the EcoCash POS machine was faulty.

“I did not suspect anything until many other people began to talk about it. Two other patients who shared a ward also paid different amounts into his EcoCash number. One of the patients wanted to pay half his bill amounting to $1 500 using a bankcard but he was asked to rather use EcoCash as the hospital ostensibly did not allow half payments to be made by card,” said the source.

When contacted for comment Ganyani confirmed that he indeed asked some patients to transfer money in his personal EcoCash wallet but said he only wanted to some mobile money so he could conveniently buy airtime.

“Sometimes we have problems with our POS machines and we cannot give receipts when the machine has not produced proof of payment. So to help patients are in a hurry, I ask them to transfer the money into my mobile money wallet which I use for airtime and I swipe for them later,” said Ganyani.

However, a fellow employee said the hospital had an EcoCash merchant code 74684 through which bills could be settled even if the POS machine malfunctioned, with handwritten receipts given once the patient has received the SMS notification with confirmation of the payment.

When contacted for comment the Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Julius Chirengwa said he had not yet heard about the issue and referred further questions to General Surgeon Dr Noel Zulu who could not be reached for comment by the time of writing.