



Godfrey Kurauone







Upenyu Chaota

MDC Alliance national youth organizer and Ward 4 Masvingo urban councillor Godfrey Kurauone, who was recently granted bail by the High Court after spending a fortnight in remand for allegedly insulting the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, remains on the police radar with the authorities seeking him out for questioning in relation to the July 31 planned protests.

Kurauone is among a long list of activists who are wanted for questioning for their alleged involvement in the planning of ‘violent’ protests this Friday.

The national broadcaster ZBC-TV, during their eight o’clock news bulletin on Monday, announced that Kurauone and other activists who made the list were wanted by the police for interviews.

Kurauone told TellZim News that he was shocked by the announcement and said he was no hiding from the police and if they want him they know where to find him.

He also said that he will not go to the police physically because of Covid-19 but is always willing to give them an online interview if they have questions for him.

“I do not know what the charges are. I am not hiding and they know where to find me. If it is an interview they want then they have to schedule and online meeting because I am not going to report to them physically because of Covid-19.

“The regime is seeing ghosts everywhere and silencing dissenting voices is not the answer. The voice of the people is the voice of God and the people are screaming on top of their voices that enough is enough and sadly the regime responds with a hammer,” said Kurauone.