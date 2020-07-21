Renco Mine workers scavenging for scrap metal
… as employees scavenge for scrap metal to survive
Brighton Chiseva
MASVINGO – Member
of Parliament for Masvingo South Claudius Maronge has blasted Rio Zim’s Renco
Mine for awarding its employees two 300ml soft drinks as a token of
appreciation for meeting their monthly targets.
Maronge
said Renco Mine was failing to pay its workers reasonably and many were living
in poverty as witnessed by the scrap metal rush.
Renco
Mine asked its workers to bring empty bottles to collect two 300ml soft drinks
each as a token of appreciation for the good production achieved in the month
of June which they collected.
After
the workers received their drinks, Maronge said he called the mine authorities to
express his displeasure with what he regarded as an insult.
“I
called them to enquire why such a big organisation could give workers drinks
for their hard work and they claimed that it was just an extra complement
following a monetary bonus for reaching a monthly target,” said Maronge.
Maronge
accused the mining company of failing to fulfil in its social responsibility despite
acknowledging that they were meeting their output targets.
“They
claim to be meeting their targets but they are failing to do their social
responsibility. They are not helping to develop the area and are failing to pay
their workers. We expect them to be improving roads that link Renco Mine and other
areas. The Renco Turnoff Road and the Mashate Road are very bad and they should
be gravelled.
“We
also expect them to improve services at Jena Rural Hospital where the
surrounding communities get health services since their clinic only tends to
their workers and their immediate family members,” said Maronge.
There
has been an increase in Renco Mine workers visiting the dumpsite to scavenge
and dig up old scrap metal for sale so as to complement their meagre earnings.
