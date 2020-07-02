|Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira is given a feel of the new sanitizer produced by Ngomla
Beatific Gumbwanda
CHIREDZI – The Minister
of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira has
expressed delight at efforts made by a local construction company, Ngomla
Investments Pvt Ltd to diversify its operations towards hand sanitizer
production.
Speaking during the tour of the
company's newly-procured sanitizer production plant in Chiredzi, Chadzamira
said government was impressed by private players who continue to complement
government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.
"We are very impressed as a
province by the work which we have seen being done by Ngomla Investments here
at their sanitizer production plant.
“As government, we are very
delighted when our own local companies invest in businesses with an immediate
bearing on the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe. We know this company has
its very roots in construction and it’s pleasing that they have ventured into
another field which is probably more critical at this point in time," said
Chadzamira.
The company is expected to
produce enough sanitizers to supply the whole province and beyond.
Ngomla Investments managing
director Tawanda Mangoma said the company was moved by the realisation that
proper sanitizers with an alcohol base remained a rarity especially in rural
communities which are no more or less vulnerable to the coronavirus than any
other community set-up.
“The district of Chiredzi borders
Mozambique and South Africa and given the reality of illegal border crossings,
we thought of people in remote areas such as Davata, Sango, Malipati whom we
felt could be better served if an affordable, locally-made sanitizer is supplied
to them, " said Mangoma.
No comments