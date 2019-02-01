Ratidzo Munembi
Residents in Masvingo today woke
up to an almost completely locked down city, with police mounting serious roadblocks
on the main roads leading into the CBD.
Close to Mucheke Bridge on the
main road leading to the high density suburbs, the police maintained a heavy
presence at Crafts Centre.
Many people were forced to
disembark and crossover into town on foot while some motorists simply turned
back in frustration.
The situation was similar along
all the other main roads getting into town, with police saying people should go
back home as only those providing ‘essential services’ were being allowed free
passage.
Masvingo provincial police spokesperson
Chief Inspector Charity Mazula told TellZim News the heightened lockdown was to
discourage unnecessary movement into town in light of the rising cases of
coronavirus.
“This is being done to limit the
number of people getting into town. As we all know, cases of coronavirus are
rising in the country and we want only people with good reasons to move around
to do so,” said Mazula.
She dismissed rumours that police
were reacting to expectations of politically-motivated demonstrations in light
of the street protests that opposition parties and some activists have slated
for July 31.
