



Ratidzo Munembi

Residents in Masvingo today woke up to an almost completely locked down city, with police mounting serious roadblocks on the main roads leading into the CBD.

Close to Mucheke Bridge on the main road leading to the high density suburbs, the police maintained a heavy presence at Crafts Centre.

Many people were forced to disembark and crossover into town on foot while some motorists simply turned back in frustration.

The situation was similar along all the other main roads getting into town, with police saying people should go back home as only those providing ‘essential services’ were being allowed free passage.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula told TellZim News the heightened lockdown was to discourage unnecessary movement into town in light of the rising cases of coronavirus.

“This is being done to limit the number of people getting into town. As we all know, cases of coronavirus are rising in the country and we want only people with good reasons to move around to do so,” said Mazula.

She dismissed rumours that police were reacting to expectations of politically-motivated demonstrations in light of the street protests that opposition parties and some activists have slated for July 31.