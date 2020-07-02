Admire Matutu with Zanu PF Mwenezi East MP Joosbi Omar







...demands that RDC chair, deputy chair resign

Cephas Shava

MWENEZI - The Public Service Commission (PSC), which is in a nationwide drive to flash out civil servants who hold political office, has demanded the immediate resignation from council of two teachers who contested in the 2018 elections and won seats in the Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC).

The PSC served dismissal letters to Marinda Primary School head Jorum Ncube, who also serves as Ward 6 Councillor, and Zvomupungu Primary School teacher-in-charge Admire Matutu who is Ward 14 councillor.

After winning in the 2018 harmonised elections on Zanu PF tickets, the two went on to be voted Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from provincial PSC secretary, Tavuyanarwo Makuza were fruitless as by the time of publication as his mobile repeatedly went unreachable.

One of the letters, dated April 15, 2020, and signed by PSC secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe reads:

"The Commission has noted that, following the 2018 harmonised elections, you continue to render service as a civil servant while you are also serving as a councillor.

“Circular number 10 of 2018 dated 28 November 2018 requires members to resign within 30 days of being elected. In the absence of your resignation letter, you are deemed to have elected to remain a member of the civil service…

“The commission hereby directs that as a civil servant, you should cease to serve as a councillor with immediate effect. Failure to comply with this directive will result in disciplinary action being taken against you," reads part of the letters.

Soon after the 2018 harmonised elections the Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance’s Mwenezi leadership made several spirited attempts to pressurize the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to declare the two council seats vacant but all was in vain.

This was allegedly due to political inferences by powerful Zanu PF provincial bigwigs who reportedly kept shielding the two councillors.

The constitution forbids civil servants to serve partisan political interests and to hold political office.