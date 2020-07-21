







Mapombi is back. Firstly I would like to offer my apologies to my avid readers for depriving you of your right to read what I write. I was in quarantine for the past few months and fortunately I tested negative for coronavirus. Ko ndini ndadiiwo ingawani Khedha akamboshaikwa for over five months achinorapiwa nemazhingzhong kuChina uko akadzoka ava mukaradhi. Manje zvinhu zvemaChina hazvigari ndiri kunzwa kuti dzakadzokera futi kuChina kumbonowedzerwa dzimwe nyama kkkk. Hanzi kumagumo kune nyaya yakadaro Masvingo. A lot of things have happened while I was away and I don’t even know where to start kuvhiya nyama iyi. Munongoziva kuti Mapombi anotaura nemo nemo handina mutunhu unoera mago. Kana Mnangagwa akonewa ndinomuudza sezvazviri and haana zvaanondiita. Chitima ikozvino chakavharwa saka I don’t have my usual meal and a hungry woman is an angry woman.

I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Nelson Chamisa. Chikomana chakashaikirwa namai vacho saka tinoti zororai murugare mbuya Nero inzira yedu tese. Kana mukasangana naSave kunyika dzimu munongovaudzawo kuti tichiri nayo Zanu dai mapindira. Asiwo Thokozanu Khupe haunyari wakaita sei. Shuwa ungabva watorera Chamisa party kumusiya ari muswinda kudaro here. At least waifanira kumusiyawo ane chero Harvest House kwete kubva watora everything. Zvakaomera Chamisa hama dzangu. Haachina party uku mai vakabva vashaika. Mapombi is with the Chamisa family in prayers and I would like to thank mbuya Chamisa for bringing into the world this young man who has managed to stand up to Zanu PF and gave some hope to Zimbabweans that victory is certain. But Khupe ndine daka newe. What were you doing kurufu? Wanga uchida kunyatsa kudii chaizvo? Did you think that MDC supporters would welcome you with open arms after what you did to their movement? Imiwo machinja muri mbwende. Dai makabata munhu kkkkk. Hanzi naJah Prayzah ndiri kunzwa kuda kurova munhu, ndiri kunzwa kuda kubata munhu, huya ndimbokurova Khupe kkkkkk.

Khupe aifanira kubva ipapo tsvimbo iri mugotsi because anga auya kuzodenha. Ini Mapombi I am so angry at Khupe zvekuti dai akarohwa ndaisamboita problem nazvo. Dai Mwonzora, Mudzuri and Komichi vakatouya havo kurufu zvaitova nani because ndidzo mboko dzaifanira kunatsa kudashurwa zvemhando yepamusoro. But why Mwonzora? Mapombi knew that this Mwonzora guy would one day mwonzora Chamisa kuita wekudzura pachigaro. It is sad ladies and gentleman. I know most of you are groaning under the yoke of this lockdown yakaitwa nababa wedu Mnangagwa. Asi ED zvimwe nezvimwe wakonewa mwana wamai. We have suffered enough because you have chosen to surround yourself with thieves. Remember Mugabe makamutandanisa nenyaya yekuti he was surrounded by criminals so what should we do with you now that you have followed the same footsteps? While Mapombi was in quarantine, I was following the developments in our country with a keen interest so that I come talk about them. I am happy at least ED fired that useless Obadiah Moyo but he is not the only one. Why target Moyo alone when we have useless people like this other Moyo wekuLocal Government. July Moyo unondinzwa here iwe. Uri corrupt murume iwe but since uri mutight waED tingagokudii and hapana zvatinokuita but kumagumo kune nyaya.

Ko imi masoja nemapurisa munoreva here kuti zvenyu zviri kufaya. Gen Sibanda where are you? Why do you let your boys be cheapened by being deployed to man roadblocks? Putting our soldiers on the road is not good for the force General PV Sibanda. Our soldiers will soon be accused of taking bribes which they already are but hatisi hedu kuda kuita noise about it. Zvipipipi zviri kungoita madiro ajojina zvichingotonyora mari pamaroadblock ane masoja iwayo. Nhai General makaona kuti hamungasaririwo here kuda kujoiner mapurisa kubira vanhu. Regai ndisanyanye kudzika dzika nenyaya iyi otherwise ndingaitwa zviya zvechikomana Chipanga chakazopfeka juzi riya rakaita mukurumbira. Kana ndanyanyisa kutaura chokwadi I ask for your forgiveness General I am still young and learning. Mthuli Ncube huya pano. Can someone tell me what is wrong with this guy? At first I thought anowanza mandudu but I realised kuti haa bodo muchinda uyu anotopenga chaiko. Ikozvino you don’t understand kuti mari irikushanda munyika medu ndeipi. Bond redu harichambodiwa but Mthuli chinoramba chakasadharara kuti shandisai mapepa iwayo. Bond note is the strongest currency in SADC kkkkk. Nyika yaenda kumawere iyi varume but we have brilliant minds who can be better Finance ministers kwete zvaMuturi zvaari kutiitira izvi. Biti and Chinamasa please help this useless professor. We thought vampires are myths but Mthuli is a living testimony. He rejoices when we suffer. People used to buy petrol at US$.90 per litre Mthuli chikauya chokwidza hacho just because of ethanol. Kungoda kuitisa Billy mari chete. Dai mbuya vangu kwaChirimudombo vairoya shuwa ndaiti torai Mthuli mudye zvenyu. Tingagara sei nhai amai. Tingagara sei nembavha.

I want to urge people that Coronavirus is not a joke. It is here and we will die if we are reckless. Please stay safe dear readers and always remember to wear a face mask in public, sanitise and condomise kkkkk. I said ED is surrounded by criminals and I wonder if he would go the Mugabe way. July 31 has been hyped so much as the day on which something important is going to happen. Are you guys serious? Have you not learnt a lesson yet? In Zimbabwe guns shoot at 30 degree angles and still kill people. Which part of that do you not comprehend? Iwe Ngarivhume usada kuchekeresa vana wevanhu nhaika. Enda wega kustreet on July 31. We all want Zanu PF to go but not the way yauri kuda kutifurira nayo iyi. Ini Mapombi kustreet handiendi. Zanu PF kills and munofira halas. There is no honor in being a dead hero, cowards will claim the heritage. How can you send vana kuhondo kune enemy ine pfuti iwe woti endai munopopota? All opposition forces are yet to figure out how to deal with Zanu PF. What kind of a strategy is that nhai iwe Ngarivhume? I hate to burst your bubble but do you think Zanu PF will to allow you to demonstrate against it kkkk. If Zanu PF says no, which they obviously will, then hype yese yamakaita iyi hapana nezviripo.

I will never inform my enemy kuti ndiri kuuya kumba kwako kuzokurova then give him all the details. Either you will find the enemy gone or you will find him or her well prepared for you zvekuti unozvipa nhamo. We are in the Covid era and obviously Zanu PF will use this to their advantage. They will stop the demonstration hiding behind Covid saka dzikamai henyu anhu woye. We have sacrificed a lot of people by these demonstrations and we have to sober up and try a different strategy. Chando chino unorohwa nemboma ukaremara. Zanu PF is not an organisation yekutamba nayo chiramu. At least Chamisa akanyarara hake about this demonstration because ari kumbochema mai vake. Yatova nherera mufana uyu. Ngarivhume I hope you will lead from the front. Tese tirikutambura and we all want Zanu PF to go but not the July 31 way so please stay home and stay safe. Semunhu who has been in quarantine I have a lot to say but I will end here. Regai hangu ndinokanga maputi angu for lunch since kusina mabanana akaora mazuvano. Thank you City of Masvingo for renovating my home kuno kuchitima. I hope muchapawo Mapombi a decent place to sleep. Mboko imboko.