Masvingo district education offices in Mucheke





TellZim Reporter

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED) Zedius Chitiga has said parents and guardians need not fear for the safety of their children that are sitting for examinations saying schools have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and social-distancing will be enforced.

Chitiga told TellZim News that he personally visited some schools before the commencement of exams early this week to make an assessment on the state of preparedness.

“We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers and I am happy by the level of preparedness of schools in the province.

“I would say there is adequate Personal Protective Equipment for invigilators and candidates are required by the rules.

“Before getting into the examination venue, candidates are required to sanitise or wash their hands. In the examination venue, there is social distance so there is no need to panic. All the safety measures have been put in place,” said Chitiga.

Chitiga highlighted that every other basic precautions have been put in place for the success of the examinations but called on both candidates and teachers to play their part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the examination venues.

“The ministry has done its part but obviously we may not meet the best of standards. This pandemic requires each person to play their part. We will try our best to ensure the safety of candidates and invigilators,” said Chitiga.

Church of Christ’s Masvingo Christian College head Edson Muresherwa said that the exams are going on smoothly as his school had enough PPE for both invigilators and candidates.

“Exams started well and we do not have any problems. As a school, we have enough PPE for our invigilators and candidates. We are giving free masks to candidates who come without their own and we have managed to put in place all the basic precautions as a school,” said Muresherwa.