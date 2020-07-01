|Masvingo district education offices in Mucheke
TellZim Reporter
Masvingo Provincial
Education Director (PED) Zedius Chitiga has said parents and guardians need not
fear for the safety of their children that are sitting for examinations saying
schools have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and social-distancing
will be enforced.
Chitiga told TellZim
News that he personally visited some schools before the commencement of exams
early this week to make an assessment on the state of preparedness.
“We have taken all the
necessary precautions to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers and I am
happy by the level of preparedness of schools in the province.
“I would say there is adequate
Personal Protective Equipment for invigilators and candidates are required by
the rules.
“Before getting into
the examination venue, candidates are required to sanitise or wash their hands.
In the examination venue, there is social distance so there is no need to
panic. All the safety measures have been put in place,” said Chitiga.
Chitiga highlighted
that every other basic precautions have been put in place for the success of
the examinations but called on both candidates and teachers to play their part
in preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the examination venues.
“The ministry has done
its part but obviously we may not meet the best of standards. This pandemic
requires each person to play their part. We will try our best to ensure the
safety of candidates and invigilators,” said Chitiga.
Church of Christ’s
Masvingo Christian College head Edson Muresherwa said that the exams are going
on smoothly as his school had enough PPE for both invigilators and candidates.
“Exams started well and
we do not have any problems. As a school, we have enough PPE for our
invigilators and candidates. We are giving free masks to candidates who come
without their own and we have managed to put in place all the basic precautions
as a school,” said Muresherwa.
