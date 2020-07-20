TellZim Reporter

After Zanu PF fired Killer Zivhu and recalled him from Parliament, Chivi South constituency has been left vacant with prospecting candidates jostling to win popular appeal in the face of a crippling economy and a devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Zivhu had become a darling for the people of Chivi South and it would seem difficult for any candidate to fill his shoes but the 32-year-old Munyaradzi Zizhou, born under Chief Nemauzhe in Mandiva Village, seems ready to carry on the torch.

With age on his side, Zizhou has hit the ground running implementing various projects and lending a helping hand to the people of Chivi South.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic Zizhou has launched a programme to sanitise Chivi South in which he targets to give hand sanitisers to every household as a preventative measure against the deadly pandemic.

When Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) undertook to construct Tugwi Mukosi Secondary School using devolution funds, Zizhou who is into construction, offered his construction vehicles to carry river and pit sand for the whole project.

Zizhou also pledged to pay all the builders for the project, taking the load away from the shoulders of the community as Chivi RDC could only help with all the construction material leaving the community with the responsibility over the builders.

Zizhou told TellZim News that his desire is to see Zanu PF retaining Chivi South and make sure that the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is heard and sung across the constituency.

“In Zanu PF we say iwe neni tine basa so we have to work hard so that we retain the seat. We have to deliver the seat back to Zanu PF.

“If Zanu PF and the people choose me to take the seat I will graciously accept. As a youth, I do not do any projects without engaging our leadership because they are the ones who guide us. Chivi South has a special place in my heart and I will work hard to better the lives of our people.

“It is the youth who have a lot of energy to campaign for the party so that when 2023 comes, Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa will win resoundingly,” said Zizhou