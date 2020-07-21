Select Menu

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

ZPCS head Paradzai Zimhondi



Tinaani Nyabereka

GWERU— The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)  last week  commissioned  the  farm production policy  as efforts  to enhance  productivity within the prisons  farms.

The blueprint document was made possible by the correctional institution in partnership with the Voluntary Services Oversees (VSO).

Speaking at the official launch at WhaWha Prison, ZPCS Deputy Commissioner General, Evidence Gaka  said it was  important for the  society to  appreciate and realise that many changes  were taking place  in the  socio-economic  environment warranting the  revision of  production policies.

Gaka said that policies were supposed to be in a position to address the contemporary situations and feed into the broader policy goals.

“We may all want to appreciate and realise that many changes are  taking place in the  socio-economic  environment  warranting  both the revision and formulation of production polices that will address  issues concerning crop and livestock production as well as the  marketing trends.

“In addressing such issues, detailed polices should  guide  future  processes  thus informing  policymakers  and the  implementers  in the programmes and projects that are required to meet organisational objectives.

“ZPCS, in coming up with a strategic plan, aimed at providing a framework which gives innovative and environmentally sustainable farming practices that are resilient and responsive to climatic changes,” said Gaka.

Gaka said that the policy framework was crafted to guide the ZPCS in coming up with a strategic production plan and improve the safety, security and health of prisoners.

“The other reason is focused on imparting environmentally sustainable and entrepreneurial farming skills and knowledge that are inclusive and gender sensitive to inmates for their community re-entry and successful reintegration,” said Gaka.


