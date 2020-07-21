|ZPCS head Paradzai Zimhondi
Tinaani
Nyabereka
GWERU— The
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) last week
commissioned the farm production policy as efforts
to enhance productivity within
the prisons farms.
The
blueprint document was made possible by the correctional institution in
partnership with the Voluntary Services Oversees (VSO).
Speaking
at the official launch at WhaWha Prison, ZPCS Deputy Commissioner General,
Evidence Gaka said it was important for the society to
appreciate and realise that many changes
were taking place in the socio-economic environment warranting the revision of
production policies.
Gaka
said that policies were supposed to be in a position to address the
contemporary situations and feed into the broader policy goals.
“We
may all want to appreciate and realise that many changes are taking place in the socio-economic environment
warranting both the revision and
formulation of production polices that will address issues concerning crop and livestock
production as well as the marketing
trends.
“In
addressing such issues, detailed polices should
guide future processes
thus informing policymakers and the
implementers in the programmes
and projects that are required to meet organisational objectives.
“ZPCS,
in coming up with a strategic plan, aimed at providing a framework which gives
innovative and environmentally sustainable farming practices that are resilient
and responsive to climatic changes,” said Gaka.
Gaka
said that the policy framework was crafted to guide the ZPCS in coming up with
a strategic production plan and improve the safety, security and health of
prisoners.
“The
other reason is focused on imparting environmentally sustainable and
entrepreneurial farming skills and knowledge that are inclusive and gender
sensitive to inmates for their community re-entry and successful reintegration,”
said Gaka.
