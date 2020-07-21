ZPCS head Paradzai Zimhondi













Tinaani Nyabereka

GWERU— The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) last week commissioned the farm production policy as efforts to enhance productivity within the prisons farms.

The blueprint document was made possible by the correctional institution in partnership with the Voluntary Services Oversees (VSO).

Speaking at the official launch at WhaWha Prison, ZPCS Deputy Commissioner General, Evidence Gaka said it was important for the society to appreciate and realise that many changes were taking place in the socio-economic environment warranting the revision of production policies.

Gaka said that policies were supposed to be in a position to address the contemporary situations and feed into the broader policy goals.

“We may all want to appreciate and realise that many changes are taking place in the socio-economic environment warranting both the revision and formulation of production polices that will address issues concerning crop and livestock production as well as the marketing trends.

“In addressing such issues, detailed polices should guide future processes thus informing policymakers and the implementers in the programmes and projects that are required to meet organisational objectives.

“ZPCS, in coming up with a strategic plan, aimed at providing a framework which gives innovative and environmentally sustainable farming practices that are resilient and responsive to climatic changes,” said Gaka.

Gaka said that the policy framework was crafted to guide the ZPCS in coming up with a strategic production plan and improve the safety, security and health of prisoners.

“The other reason is focused on imparting environmentally sustainable and entrepreneurial farming skills and knowledge that are inclusive and gender sensitive to inmates for their community re-entry and successful reintegration,” said Gaka.