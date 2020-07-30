Select Menu

» » » Zvishavane boy pleads assistance to undergo US$3 000 operation

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, July 30, 2020 / comment : 0

Tafadzwa Jabangwe

Exsto Makunzva

ZVISHAVANE- A 10-year-old boy, Tafadzwa Jabangwe, of Chetura village under Chief Mapanzure in Zvishavane is seeking assistance to have lumps which developed on his back removed.

The operation requires US$3 000.

His father John said the lumps started developing three days after his birth. Tafadzwa is a Grade 5 pupil at Sivanga Primary School.

“I am appealing to well-wishers for assistance to have my son operated on. I am not employed and have been to Mpilo, UBH, Parirenyatwa and Harare hospital (Sally Mugabe) but nothing materialized, the scans that I was told to have done on him were expensive and I could not afford them”,  said John.

Shekinah Glory Organization founded by Juliet Bvekwa has pledged US$500 for the operation.

