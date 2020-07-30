…as Kurauone gets remanded in custody
Beatific Gumbwanda
Chiredzi Town Council vice chairperson Ropafadzo
Makumire, former MDC Alliance proportional representation Member of Parliament (MP)
Machirairwa Mugidho and five other activists arrested in connection with the July
31 protests were today, August 03, released on $5 000 each by Magistrate Joy
Chikodzore.
The other activists are James Kampota, Itai Melania
Makara, Victor Boko, Alexander Simbi and Simon Mupapuri.
They face charges of participating in a gathering with intent
to promote public violence, in breach of peace and engage in bigotry as defined
in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter
09.23.
They were represented by Martin Mureri of Matutu and
Mureri Legal Practitioners and Emmanuel Chibudu of Kwirira and Magwaliba Law
Chambers who carried instructions from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
(ZLHR).
Represented by David Tafangenyasha, the State alleged
that on the July 31 at around 15:30hrs, the seven accused persons in the company
of their accomplices who were still at large, gathered outside Edgars Store holding
placards inscribed 'No to corruption, ED must go' without any authority.
The matter came to light when a photograph circulated on
social media platform leading to the arrest of Mugidho, Makumire, Makara and
Boko late in the evening. The three others handed themselves to the police two
days after the first arrests.
The picture in question has twelve people.
Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Collins Mbaura opposed
bail arguing that there were chances the suspects could incite other to revolt
againstgovernment as their initial motive for demonstrating had failed to
materialise.
He also said the accused persons were likely to interfere
with State witnesses whose statements were yet to be recorded.
The defence lawyers, however, criticised the State for failing
to record statements of witnesses, and for failure to indicate the source of
the picture in question as well as the photographer.
Chibudu further argued that the State had failed to
provide solid evidence of the case and only based its case on a potentially
doctored image.
In Masvingo, MDC Alliance national youth organising
secretary Godfrey Kurauone, who is also Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Councillor, was
denied bail by Magistrate Patience Madondo.
Kurauone faces two charges related to the 31 July
protests: Criminal nuisance; circulating a video in which people sang 'Kana tatenderwa naMwari kubvisa Mnangagwa
ichava nhoroondo', and obstructing movement; blocking traffic & burning
tyres along the Mashava-Zvamahande Rd.
Prior to his arrest on July 31, Kurauone had been out on
bail on charges of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
