Christian Kwaramba

The Masvingo Magistrates’ Court has remanded a Bikita man in custody for allegedly raping a village woman who had gone to gather firewood in the bush.

Jephias Chiponda (20) of Pedzai village under chief Mukanganwi in Bikita stands accused of having sexual intercourse with a 22-year-old woman without her consent.

The State claimed that on June 2020, the complainant went to the bush to gather firewood when Chiponda accosted her from behind, grabbed her waist and stripped her to the ground.

Chiponda removed the complainant's undergarments that he tore in the process, and went on to forcefully have sexual intercourse with her once.

The complainant screamed for help and her mother who was not very far away ran to investigate. Upon realising what was happening, the mother shouted against Chiponda who then fled the scene.

A report was made to the police and the complainant was referred to hospital where she was medically-examined.

In the court, the accused pleaded not guilty although the investigating officer who came as a witness said he had initially admitted raping the woman.

The State produced medical report which showed that some bruises on the complainant’s private parts were already healing.

The magistrate remanded Chiponda to August 30 for determination of the case.