Christian Kwaramba
The
Masvingo Magistrates’ Court has remanded a Bikita man in custody for allegedly
raping a village woman who had gone to gather firewood in the bush.
Jephias
Chiponda (20) of Pedzai village under chief Mukanganwi in Bikita stands accused
of having sexual intercourse with a 22-year-old woman without her consent.
The
State claimed that on June 2020, the complainant went to the bush to gather
firewood when Chiponda accosted her from behind, grabbed her waist and stripped
her to the ground.
Chiponda
removed the complainant's undergarments that he tore in the process, and went
on to forcefully have sexual intercourse with her once.
The
complainant screamed for help and her mother who was not very far away ran to
investigate. Upon realising what was happening, the mother shouted against
Chiponda who then fled the scene.
A
report was made to the police and the complainant was referred to hospital
where she was medically-examined.
In
the court, the accused pleaded not guilty although the investigating officer
who came as a witness said he had initially admitted raping the woman.
The
State produced medical report which showed that some bruises on the
complainant’s private parts were already healing.
The
magistrate remanded Chiponda to August 30 for determination of the case.
