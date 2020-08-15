Terms of Reference for Board Manual and Board Induction
|
Assignment Title: Consultancy
to train the Board and staff on Board Manual and Board Induction
|
Consultant’s Name:
|
Location of Assignment: Masvingo
|
Duration of Assignment: 10 days
|
Dates: 03-06
September 2020
|
Reports to: Tell Zimbabwe Director/Programs Manager
1. Background:
Tell Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social
accountability programs in Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces under the
following key objectives:
- To capacitate 140 citizen journalists
on new media reporting and
civic engagement in the era of fake news for the promotion of citizen
oversight and participation in development processes by May
2021.
- To promote access to credible
information for informed decision making by citizens on elections and
accountability in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by
May 2021.
- To create platforms for youths’
voices for dialogue and engagement between politicians and marginalized
communities in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by
May 2021.
Tell Zimbabwe fully appreciates that for these objectives to be
actualized there ought to be an effective board that fully understands its
mandate. The board that is fully aware of its role and duties will be in a
better position to help Tell Zimbabwe Trust to fully implement its project in
the aforementioned provinces. It is against this background that Tell Zimbabwe
Trust seeks to have its board inducted and oriented as a way of strengthening
the board to be able to effectively perform its duty.
2.
Purpose:
The
purpose of this assignment is the development of a Performance Management
system for Tell Zimbabwe with a view to enhancing efficiency in the execution
of its activities.
3. Objectives:
The objectives
of this assignment are to:
·
Provide training to Tell Zimbabwe Board and staff
on a Board Manual and Board Induction
4.
Roles and Responsibilities of Consultant:
In undertaking the above assignment,
the Consultant will be required to do the following:
4.1 Meet with management or appropriate staff for documents review
4.2. Develop training materials
4.3. Workshop with Tell
Zimbabwe Board and Staff
5.
Deliverables:
a)
Workshop on Board Manual and Board Induction
b) Board Manual Report
c) Board Induction Report
6. Scheduling: The assignment should be conducted within
September 2020.
|
Activity/Task
|
Time (days or hours)
|
Inception
meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff.
|
1 day
|
Organisational
research on policies and procedures.
|
1 days
|
Engagement
with Tell Zimbabwe Trust board and staff for induction and orientation
training.
|
6 days
|
Drafting report
|
2 day
|
Incorporating Tell Zimbabwe comments and finalizing
|
Total
LOE: 10 days
7 Payment: Payment is only made after successful
completion of the task and submission of an approved Manual.
8 Role of Tell
Zimbabwe: Provide the
consultant with all the necessary documents and support.
9 Reporting:
The consultant will perform all the tasks under the general supervision of the Tell
Zimbabwe director
Qualifications and Experience
10.1 All qualified
individuals with relevant experience in performance management are encouraged
to apply.
10.2 Five
years experience in developing a Board Manual.
10.3 Very
strong interpersonal and communication skills
11. Application Process
Please submit an expression of interest and CV to the
director on the following e-mails: editor@tell.co.zw Cc goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com and kuzipap@gmail.com by 15/08/20.
No comments