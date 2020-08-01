Beatific Gumbwanda
CHIREDZI - Chiredzi Christian College head and National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) Chiredzi district chairperson, Johnson Chikwati has died.
Chikwati died today (August 01) at
Gutu Rural Hospital where he was transferred for better medical attention.
He was 45.
Chiredzi District Schools
Inspector (DSI) Petronella Nyangwe confirmed receiving a message of Chikwati’s
death, saying the deceased had been having difficulties with his health for
some time.
“I have just received the sad
news. Chikwati had not been well for quite some time. I understand he died at
Gutu Rural Hospital where he had been admitted,” said Nyangwe.
Chikwati, who is originally from
Matara in Zaka district, was elevated to head the Church of Christ-run high school
in September 2018 after transferring from T.C Hardy High School in Ruwa. He had
previously acted as Chinorumba High School head between 2015 and 2017.
The cause of death could
not be established by the time of publishing, but it is understood Chikwati had also
had challenges with his mental health and had previously sought help at Chiredzi
General and Driefontein hospitals.
My deepest condolences on the passing on of Mr Chikwati I share your grief in this dark hour family and friendsReplyDelete
#Emmanuel J Makombe
Rest in peace,we all facing same disaster.ReplyDelete
RIP my headReplyDelete
Yeah tarasikirwa chokwad####RIP bmkuruReplyDelete
Eish headmaster vangu, this is so sadReplyDelete
May his soul rest in peace
Zororai murugare bamkuru makarwa kurwa kwakanaka ,,,,Faith ManhondoReplyDelete
Enter your comment...Rest in eternal peace Sir,, missed by all who knew your prowess in the education sectorReplyDelete
Shemu rip sir Indira yeduteseReplyDelete
Inzira yedu test marwadzisaReplyDelete