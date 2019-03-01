Dr Makoni





Brighton Chiseva

MASVINGO – A medical doctor has pledged to free medical care to a Mucheke woman who was recently blessed with triplets but cannot breastfeed them as she is a breast cancer survivor, TellZim can report

Dr Richard Makoni said the story of Fungai Manjeese as reported by TellZim on July 29 had touched a soft spot in him hence his decision to assist.

In an interview with TellZim, Makoni said Manjeese was a vulnerable woman who needed all the support that she could get.

“Some people are talking about helping to buy baby formula for the babies to survive and it seems nobody is looking at the more personalised needs of the mother. I have therefore made a commitment to take care of the mother’s medical needs that may arise because you cannot separate the wellbeing of the babies from that of their mother,” said Dr Makoni, who is a member of the charity People to People Organisation.

“I want to do examine her condition and see if something can be done to restore the full functionality of those vital organs of her body. I want to understand if the doctor who diagnosed and treated her in South Africa got to the very bottom of the matter. If she needs specialist attention, I can talk to my colleagues who can assist,” said Makoni.

He also said he and his colleagues will offer medical services to the triplets for free whenever necessary.

Manjeese was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and she underwent surgery in South Africa and has not been able to breastfeed ever since, meaning her children require baby formula to survive.

