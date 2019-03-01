|Dr Makoni
Brighton Chiseva
MASVINGO – A medical
doctor has pledged to free medical care to a Mucheke woman who was recently blessed
with triplets but cannot breastfeed them as she is a breast cancer survivor,
TellZim can report
Dr Richard Makoni
said the story of Fungai Manjeese as reported by TellZim on July 29 had touched
a soft spot in him hence his decision to assist.
In an interview
with TellZim, Makoni said Manjeese was a vulnerable woman who needed all the
support that she could get.
“Some people are
talking about helping to buy baby formula for the babies to survive and it
seems nobody is looking at the more personalised needs of the mother. I have
therefore made a commitment to take care of the mother’s medical needs that may
arise because you cannot separate the wellbeing of the babies from that of their
mother,” said Dr Makoni, who is a member of the charity People to People
Organisation.
“I want to do
examine her condition and see if something can be done to restore the full
functionality of those vital organs of her body. I want to understand if the
doctor who diagnosed and treated her in South Africa got to the very bottom of
the matter. If she needs specialist attention, I can talk to my colleagues who
can assist,” said Makoni.
He also said he and
his colleagues will offer medical services to the triplets for free whenever
necessary.
Manjeese was
diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and she underwent surgery in South Africa and has
not been able to breastfeed ever since, meaning her children require baby
formula to survive.
