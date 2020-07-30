Nick Mangwana addresses members of the subcommittee





Moses Ziyambi

Government has called for balanced reporting on Covid-19, saying the media needed to give a moderated picture of the challenges at hand by highlighting both the negatives and the gains being made.

Speaking with members of a the Masvingo Covid-19 Taskforce’s Risk Communication Subcommittee on Saturday, August 08, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana said the media should use their influence to warn the public without panicking them.

He spoke in the wake of a steady rise of both new coronavirus cases and recovery cases in the country.

“For anybody to achieve whatever they want to achieve, they need hope. Let the media spread the message of hope without appearing to be downplaying the dangers of the pandemic. If you overemphasize the ominous messages, you then have a society in panic, and if you focus only on the recoveries being recorded, people become negligent thinking that the virus does not kill. It should therefore be about striking a logical balance,” said Managwana.

As on August 08, the country had recorded a cumulative number of 4 575 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1 416 recoveries and 102 deaths.

Mangwana said the fight against the pandemic needed collective efforts, and praised the subcommittee’s non-partisan unity of purpose in communicating risk and combating fake news with zero budget.

The subcommittee is chaired by Masvingo Provincial Information Officer (PIO) Rogers Irimayi and comprises members of the local media as well as government departments.