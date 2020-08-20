|Venancio Kurauone
Brighton
Chiseva
ZAKA – Lowveld Business
Development Association (LOBDA) recently donated food hampers to the Minister of
State Masvingo for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira in a move the
organisation said was a way of assisting to reduce hunger during the lockdown
Minister Chadzamira, who is also
chairperson of the Covid-19 Provincial Taskforce which is composed of several
subcommittees, received the donation at a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the
beginning of construction of Mudzara Secondary School in Mudzara Village.
Chadzamira in turn handed over the
donation to Zaka District Covid-19 Taskforce which then distributed to the food
to the disabled and other needy people who were present.
LOBDA chairperson Venancio Kurauone
donated a total of 100x10kg bags of mealie-meal which they said were meant to
contribute to the welfare of people in need.
“Our thrust as an organisation is the
development of Masvingo province so we can achieve that through many ways including
helping families that are most vulnerable during this lockdown period. The Minister
of State is the local face of government so we will continue to work with him
and other relevant authorities,” said Kurauone.
Kurauone, who hails from Zaka West, was
in the company of Chiredzi West Member of Parliament Farai Musikavanhu and
LOBDA member who himself donated 200kg of sugar.
Zaka Ward 13 Councillor Manfred Mada
donated 100kg of mealie-meal before urging other people to lend a hand to the
needy.
“It is our duty as the community leaders
to make sure that people have food in times of a crisis. We should not confine
ourselves only to areas we lead but have to unite and develop our district and
the whole province,” said Mada.
After receiving the donations, Chadzamira
thanked LOBDA and others saying their contributions were important to the
welfare of vulnerable people.
Recently, LOBDA donated some face masks,
sanitizers to Chiredzi General Hospital.
