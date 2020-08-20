Venancio Kurauone





Brighton Chiseva

ZAKA – Lowveld Business Development Association (LOBDA) recently donated food hampers to the Minister of State Masvingo for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira in a move the organisation said was a way of assisting to reduce hunger during the lockdown

Minister Chadzamira, who is also chairperson of the Covid-19 Provincial Taskforce which is composed of several subcommittees, received the donation at a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of Mudzara Secondary School in Mudzara Village.

Chadzamira in turn handed over the donation to Zaka District Covid-19 Taskforce which then distributed to the food to the disabled and other needy people who were present.

LOBDA chairperson Venancio Kurauone donated a total of 100x10kg bags of mealie-meal which they said were meant to contribute to the welfare of people in need.

“Our thrust as an organisation is the development of Masvingo province so we can achieve that through many ways including helping families that are most vulnerable during this lockdown period. The Minister of State is the local face of government so we will continue to work with him and other relevant authorities,” said Kurauone.

Kurauone, who hails from Zaka West, was in the company of Chiredzi West Member of Parliament Farai Musikavanhu and LOBDA member who himself donated 200kg of sugar.

Zaka Ward 13 Councillor Manfred Mada donated 100kg of mealie-meal before urging other people to lend a hand to the needy.

“It is our duty as the community leaders to make sure that people have food in times of a crisis. We should not confine ourselves only to areas we lead but have to unite and develop our district and the whole province,” said Mada.

After receiving the donations, Chadzamira thanked LOBDA and others saying their contributions were important to the welfare of vulnerable people.

Recently, LOBDA donated some face masks, sanitizers to Chiredzi General Hospital.